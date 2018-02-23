Tax refund status now available online

Arkansas residents can now get information on the status of their state income tax refund just by clicking a mouse on a computer.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, people can go to the agency's website to check "Where's My Income Tax Refund."

If the refund has not been processed, DFA can set either a text or an email to a person once the tax forms are processed.

"Through this new service, Arkansans may now better anticipate when an income tax refund will arrive, allowing for improved financial planning," DFA director Larry Walther said. "Effective communication with our customers is among our leading priorities at DFA and this tool is one more way we can provide essential information.

In order to participate, a person has to provide their Social Security number and expected refund amount to get information on the status.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.