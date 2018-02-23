Department working to fix I-555 potholes

All of the rain that has been hitting Region 8 is having a serious impact on our roads, and the floodways on Interstate 555 in Poinsett County have been hit especially hard.

The I-555 floodway between Payneway and Marked Tree is riddled with potholes.

Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell said they’ve heard from several people who have popped tires.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to fix it.

The continuous rain leaves few options, but crews were out Friday laying temporary asphalt mixes.

The department does have a permanent fix on the way.

District Engineer Brad Smithee said they just need some dry weather in order to get started.

“We take off a couple of inches of concrete and we replace it with a new driving surface, that is the solution,” Smithee said. “We’ve been looking forward to this project for a long time and the funding finally came in place.”

Smithee said they hope to begin that construction the beginning of March, if weather permits.

For now, crews have set up a large warning board, traffic cones and reduced the speed limit in the area to 55 miles per hour.

Smithee asked drivers in the area to slow down and pay attention.

