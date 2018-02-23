Tornado siren fixed and ready following repairs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tornado siren fixed and ready following repairs

A tornado siren is now working in Walnut Ridge after crews worked to repair it. (Source: KAIT-TV) A tornado siren is now working in Walnut Ridge after crews worked to repair it. (Source: KAIT-TV)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The tornado siren in one Lawrence County town is ready for service should severe weather strike after undergoing repairs. 

According to a post on the city of Walnut Ridge's Facebook page, the siren to the west, southwest of the subdivision across from Walmart and behind the hospital has been repaired. 

In the post, Mayor Charles Snapp said the city's police and fire departments, along with Billy Baker Electric, worked to repair the siren and thanked residents for notifying city officials about the siren not working. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Two arrested in kidnapping of missing girl

    Two arrested in kidnapping of missing girl

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-02-23 21:36:59 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 9:58 PM EST2018-02-24 02:58:54 GMT

    Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl. 

    Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl. 

  • Oregon County authorities investigating suspicious death as a homicide

    Oregon County authorities investigating suspicious death as a homicide

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-21 16:55:25 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-02-24 02:26:28 GMT
    (Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)(Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

    According to an autopsy result, law enforcement announced they're investigating the death of Walter L. Earls of Thayer, Mo as a homicide.

    According to an autopsy result, law enforcement announced they're investigating the death of Walter L. Earls of Thayer, Mo as a homicide.

  • breaking

    UPDATE: ASP investigating deadly Rector shooting

    UPDATE: ASP investigating deadly Rector shooting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-02-23 04:08:48 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 9:01 PM EST2018-02-24 02:01:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Arkansas State Police are investigating a possible home invasion in Rector that left one man dead.

    Arkansas State Police are investigating a possible home invasion in Rector that left one man dead.

    •   
Powered by Frankly