Tornado siren fixed and ready following repairs

A tornado siren is now working in Walnut Ridge after crews worked to repair it. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The tornado siren in one Lawrence County town is ready for service should severe weather strike after undergoing repairs.

According to a post on the city of Walnut Ridge's Facebook page, the siren to the west, southwest of the subdivision across from Walmart and behind the hospital has been repaired.

In the post, Mayor Charles Snapp said the city's police and fire departments, along with Billy Baker Electric, worked to repair the siren and thanked residents for notifying city officials about the siren not working.

