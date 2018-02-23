A Family for Me: Alex

This week, Region 8 News' Ryan Vaughan had the opportunity to talk with 10-year-old Alex.

Alex is looking for a family and an adoption specialist said the child is an all-around good kid.

"Alex is a 10-year-old boy who loves to play basketball, loves video games, anything electronic, real sweet, he has some really good manners," Lee Maddox said. "He's a normal 10-year-old boy."

Vaughan also had the opportunity to play basketball with Alex, who also enjoys talking about cars.

However, Maddox said the youngster does have some difficulties.

"He has challenges expressing himself in appropriate ways. He also has challenges being around a whole lot of people," Maddox said. "Any kid that is up for adoption had had some kind of trauma. It's going to be expected that they are going to have some sort of issue. You know, they just need somebody there that is going to care for them and help them get through it."

