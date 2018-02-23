Road closed due to accident - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Road closed due to accident

ROSE BUD, AR (KAIT) -

A major road in Cleburne County is closed through Saturday, emergency officials said. 

According to a post on the Heber Springs Fire Department Facebook page, Highway 5, from the Highway 25 junction to Rose Bud is closed due to an accident involving a large piece of equipment falling off a trailer and turning over just before the bridge north of Rose Bud. 

The post noted that drivers will be able to access roads and homes up to the White/Cleburne county line, but people needing to get to Rose Bud or travel to Little Rock will need to find another route to take. 

The road will be closed until at least noon on Saturday, Feb. 24, officials said. 

