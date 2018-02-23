Lake City officials take wait and see approach on flooding

A truck moves slowly Friday in Lake City as the town awaits any problems from flooding. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Heavy rains have impacted areas throughout Northeast Arkansas while officials in Lake City said Friday they are doing fine after a much-needed break in the rain.

Mayor Jon Milligan said the break in the rain has kept ditches from filling up while crews have been working to clear out ditches.

The St. Francis River is under a flood warning and is expected to rise by the end of the weekend, Milligan said, noting officials are not worried so far.

Julie Doty of Lake City agreed.

"I have lived here my whole life and we have never had, you know, we have had some water, but never really the river flooding, I have never really been concerned too much about that so," Doty said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be on standby should the city have any flooding problems, Milligan said.

Milligan also asks residents who may have a flooding problem to contact city officials.

