Regional Basketball Tournament Scores: February 23

Boys Regional Tournament Scores
4A East (Lonoke) Southside 80, Westside 71
3A-2 (Rose Bud) Harding Academy 56, Tuckerman 46
3A-3(Melbourne) Rivercrest 63, Manila 58
2A North (Marked Tree) Clarendon 55, Marked Tree 53
2A North (Marked Tree) Earle 54, East Poinsett County 37
1A-2 (Armorel) Armorel 53, Rector 51. Kirk Beshears 30 for RHS. Hollingsead 21, Carr 17 for AHS
1A-2 (Armorel) Bay 46, Izard County 44
Girls Regional Tournament Scores
4A East (Lonoke) Riverview 52, Lonoke 39
3A-2 (Rose Bud) Bald Knob 38, Marianna Lee County 34
3A-3(Melbourne) Mountain View 52, Hoxie 49
3A-3(Melbourne) Riverside 44, Melbourne 36. Haven Robertson (16), Bailey Fisher (10)
2A North (Marked Tree) Earle 54, Marmaduke 43
1A-2 (Armorel) Bay 49, Mammoth Spring 42
