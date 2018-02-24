Regional Basketball Tournament Scores: February 23 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Regional Basketball Tournament Scores: February 23

(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

Boys Regional Tournament Scores
4A East (Lonoke) Southside 80, Westside 71

3A-2 (Rose Bud) Harding Academy 56, Tuckerman 46

3A-3(Melbourne) Rivercrest 63, Manila 58

2A North (Marked Tree)  Clarendon 55, Marked Tree 53 
2A North (Marked Tree)  Earle 54, East Poinsett County 37

1A-2 (Armorel) Armorel 53, Rector 51. Kirk Beshears 30 for RHS. Hollingsead 21, Carr 17 for AHS
1A-2 (Armorel) Bay 46, Izard County 44


Girls Regional Tournament Scores

4A East (Lonoke) Riverview 52, Lonoke 39

3A-2 (Rose Bud) Bald Knob 38, Marianna Lee County 34

3A-3(Melbourne) Mountain View 52, Hoxie 49

3A-3(Melbourne) Riverside 44, Melbourne 36. Haven Robertson (16), Bailey Fisher (10)

2A North (Marked Tree) Earle 54, Marmaduke 43
 
1A-2 (Armorel) Bay 49, Mammoth Spring 42

