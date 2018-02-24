UAMS to eliminate more than 120 more jobs amid shortfall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas for Medical Science will eliminate more than 120 more jobs because of budget shortfalls.

Friday's announcement at a UA board of trustees meeting comes after UAMS said in January it would lay off 258 employees and eliminate 600 jobs.

UAMS said the latest job eliminations will not include layoffs, but will be accomplished through attrition.

Senior Vice Chancellor Bill Bowes said UAMS is on pace to end the fiscal year June 30 with a deficit of no more than $39 million, down from an estimated $72 million when the previous cuts and layoffs were announced.

The university has used reserves in recent years to cover budget deficits.

UAMS will also suspend a $45 million maintenance plan, cut spending on equipment and travel and reorganize clinical trials.

