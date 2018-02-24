Man killed after trailer blown away by storms

Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.

According to Sheriff Terry Miller, a trailer home on the 4600-Block of Highway 90, about 2 miles east of Highway 135, was blown away.

Sheriff Miller said Albert Charles Foster, 83, was inside the home and has died.

Miller said the trailer was found in a pond in the backyard.

The storm that moved through Clay County had a tornado warning issued with it Saturday evening.

We are working with law enforcement to get more information about the damage.

