Man arrested in connection to murder of Thayer man

A Thayer man was arrested in connection with the murder of another man.

According to a post on the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Walter L. Earls was found dead and after the result of an autopsy, Earls death was determined to be a homicide.

The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Seymour, Missouri Police Department that Earls’ vehicle had been found.

Oregon County investigators and the Missouri State Highway Patrol traveled to Seymour Friday night.

There, police recovered the vehicle and arrested Shelby A. Couch, 41, of Thayer.

Couch is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Couch is being held in the Oregon County jail on a $1 million bond.

The Oregon County sheriff thanked the community for their assistance, along with the Thayer Police Department, Seymour Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster County sheriff.

