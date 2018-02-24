CASA holds largest fundraiser

Court Appointed Special Advocates held their largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday.

A large crowd attended the second annual CASA carnival and chili cook-off.

The event had something for the whole family, including games, a bounce house and plenty of good food.

The money raised at the event will be used to help CASA recruit more volunteers.

"All of the proceeds raised today go back in to help build our advocate base so that way we can represent more children in court," said CASA Executive Director, Jeremy Biggs.

The group had a goal of raising $35,000 at the event.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.