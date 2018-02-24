Students raise money for FOA

Arkansas State University students held a dodgeball tournament for a good cause on Saturday.

The group held the tournament to raise money for the Foundation of the Arts.

Event organizers said they raised over $200 in tournament fees for the FOA.

"All the funds we raise for the fees for the tournament we're putting all that money together to buy something off of the wish list for the foundation of the arts," said Vice President of Community Engagement Rachel Treece.

She said this is not the first time the group has organized a sporting event with a purpose.

In the past, they have organized things like a baggo tournament to raise money for a scholarship fund.

Each tournament they hold helps them donate to a different organization that impacts the community.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.