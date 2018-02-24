Local basketball scores 2/24/18

Boys:
Bay 62 Armorel 55
Earle 84 Clarendon 78
Southside Batesville 46 Baptist Prep 45
Marked Tree 54 EPC 40
Jonesboro 70 West Memphis 67
Valley View 47 Nettleton 46
Girls:
Norfork 54 Bay 44
Earle 64 Carlisle 57
Mountain View 48 Riverside 43
Nettleton 56 Paragould 45
Marmaduke 61 Brinkley 43
