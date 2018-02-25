Mississippi County hit hard by Saturday night tornado

A gas station and several homes were damaged Saturday after severe weather hit Keiser in Mississippi County. (Source: traviss22 via Twitter)

In Mississippi County, Keiser and Osceola are cleaning up after a confirmed tornado touched down in the town.

In Keiser, homes were damaged, glass in front of a supplies store was smashed, and gas station pumps were ripped out of the ground.

"It's going to be devastating for a lot of the people because it is a small community but it is a very tight-knit community. So everyone been out, we've had people going door to door, checking on their neighbors, in the areas that they could because we advised them not to because of the downed power lines," Keiser Police Chief Mike Griffin said.

The Corner Store gas station sustained heavy damage. A side room was completely blown away, the awning was ripped off, and one of the gas pumps was heavily damaged, forcing emergency crews to cut the gas off to the system to prevent any more damage.

An apartment complex was also damaged in town. The Red Cross was called in to help assist them in finding a temporary place to stay.

The Chief said other people have donated a Bobcat to help clean up. He said a church down the road has also been damaged

Chief Griffin told Region 8 News that power poles were down in three different parts of the town, making it unsafe for people to walk around, or drive around sightseeing the damage.

Just down the road in Osceola, Arkansas, there was lots of damage at the Rodeway Inn. The hotel lost its roof and several rooms were destroyed.

Terry Brown, whose wife is the hotel clerk, injured his shoulder while helping people get to safety.

"Everybody ran toward my apartment and I saw something fall in the front, so I ran into my apartment and it was just like--over," resident Lisa Smallwood.

Emergency crews and the National Weather Service will be out Sunday and Monday surveying and assessing the damage.

