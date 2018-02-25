Jonesboro, Craighead County sustain damage from Saturday night storms

Parts of Craighead sustain damage from Saturday night's powerful storms.

Several trees and power lines were downed by the strong winds, knocking out power to thousands.

A metal building was damaged, after the roof was blown off, on County Road 136 in Craighead County.

People on Mallory Court and Madison Street in Jonesboro also saw storm damage. A large tree fell across the roadway in that neighborhood, knocking out power and blocking traffic for hours.

Minor damage was also reported to the parking gates on the campus of Arkansas State University.

The Westside school campus also sustained damage, as one of their metal buildings lost its roof and a few walls from the storms.

Police and power crews were also in the 9000-block area of Highway 135 South due to a report of a tree fell onto a shop building and power lines that were down.

Craighead County E911 Dispatch also reported that a tree fell onto a home on Highway 91. The person inside was able to get out of the home without injuries.

In Caraway, a portable garage was reportedly blown into a house, there is no word on if there are any injuries.

