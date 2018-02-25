Weekend storms leave damage, flooding threat

The city of Keiser received damage Saturday night from severe weather that hammered the region. (Source: traviss22 via Twitter)

The severe weather that hammered Northeast Arkansas Saturday had emergency crews out working Sunday to restore power and check on damage in the aftermath of the storms.

According to the National Weather Service, the heavy rains on Saturday have already caused some area rivers to flood with other rivers expected to see major flooding this week.

The White River at Newport was at 24 feet Sunday morning, nearly two feet from flood stage. The river is expected to be at 27 feet by Tuesday. The Black River at Black Rock was at 23 feet Sunday morning, nearly nine feet above flood stage.

It is expected to rise another half foot by the end of the day, the National Weather Service reported.

The St. Francis River near Tyronza was at 30 feet Sunday morning, while the Mississippi River at Osceola was at 29.48 feet, nearly a foot and a half over flood stage.

Forecasters expect the Mississippi River at Osceola to be nine feet above flood stage by March 4.

Area residents are also dealing with power outages. According to Entergy Arkansas, nearly 270 customers were without power in the Keiser area while another 160 customers were without power in and around Harrisburg.

The heavy rains have also caused the following roads in Region 8 to be closed. They include:

CRAIGHEAD CO.

Highway 230 west of Bono is closed due to high water.

CROSS CO.

Highway 364 west of Vanndale is closed due to high water.

INDEPENDENCE CO.

Highway 37 from Jackson County to Cord is closed due to high water.

JACKSON CO.

Highway 37 east of Grubbs is closed due to high water.

Highway 37 between Tuckerman and Elgin is also closed due to high water.

LAWRENCE CO.

Highway 115 north of Jesup is closed due to high water. Also, some county roads throughout the county have been washed out.

RANDOLPH CO.

Highway 166 is closed due to high water.

WHITE CO.

Highway 31 is closed due to high water.

Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions.

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

Latest river flood stages:

Latest power outage maps:

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 StormTEAM App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

To follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:



facebook.com/region8news

facebook.com/ryanvaughanweather

facebook.com/justin.logan.wx

facebook.com/RachelCoulterWX

facebook.com/BryanMcCormickKAIT

twitter.com/region8news

twitter.com/ryanvaughan

twitter.com/jloganwxguy

twitter.com/Coulter_wx

twitter.com/BryanAMcCormick

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.