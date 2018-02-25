Earle police officer killed in crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Earle police officer killed in crash

Earle police officer Kenneth Culbreath (Source: Crittenden Co. Sheriff Mike Allen's Facebook Page) Earle police officer Kenneth Culbreath (Source: Crittenden Co. Sheriff Mike Allen's Facebook Page)
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An Earle police officer died early Sunday in a car crash, according to a post on Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen's Facebook page. 

Allen said in the post that Officer Kenneth Culbreath had just finished his shift at the Earle Police Department when the crash happened. 

"Please pray for the family of Earle Police Officer Kenneth Culbreath and his brothers and sisters in blue, he died in a one-vehicle accident early this morning while driving home on Highway 79 in St. Francis County," Allen said. 

