Services announced for Earle police officer killed in crash

An Earle police officer died early Sunday in a car crash, according to a post on Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen's Facebook page.

Allen said in the post that Officer Kenneth Culbreath, 53, of Wynne had just finished his shift at the Earle Police Department when the crash happened.

"Please pray for the family of Earle Police Officer Kenneth Culbreath and his brothers and sisters in blue, he died in a one-vehicle accident early this morning while driving home," Allen said.

According to Arkansas State Police, Culbreath was southbound on State Highway 50 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His 1999 Chevy pickup truck ran off the roadway and flipped several times before coming to a rest in a field.

The crash report stated the road conditions were wet at the time.

Visitation services for Culbreath will be held at First Baptist Church in Des Arc, 401 Erwin St. in Des Arc, on Saturday, March 3 from 12-2, according to Allen. Funeral services will immediately follow.

The burial service will take place at Johnson's Chapel Cemetery.

