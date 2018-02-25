Region 8 teams in State Tournament

1A Boys at Morrilton High School:
Bay plays winner of County Line and Wonderview on 2/27 at 8:30 PM
Armorel plays Deer on 3/1 at 5:30 PM
Rector plays Woodlawn on 2/26 at 11:30 AM
Izard County plays TBA on 2/28
2A Boys at White County Central High School:
EPC plays England on 2/28 at 2:30 PM
Earle plays the winner of Harmony Grove and Jacksonville Lighthouse on 3/1 at 8:30 PM
Marked Tree plays Quitman on 3/1 at 2:30 PM
3A Boys at Drew Central High School:
Harding Academy plays Junction City on 2/27 at 2:30 PM
Manila plays Jessieville on 2/28 at 5:30 PM
Rivercrest plays Charleston on 2/28 at 8:30 PM
Osceola plays Elkins on 2/27 at 8:30 PM
Tuckerman plays Drew Central on 3/1 at 2:30 PM
4A Boys at Brookland High School:
Southside plays the winner of Pea Ridge and Dumas on 3/1 at 5:30 PM
Westside plays Booneville on 2/28 at 5:30 PM
Riverview plays Warren on 2/28 at 8:30 PM
5A Boys at Maumelle High School:
Blytheville plays Little Rock Christian Academy on 2/28 at 5:30 PM
Nettleton play Parkview on 2/28 at 8:30 PM
Valley View plays Fair on 2/27 at 8:30 PM
Wynne plays Mills University Studies on 2/28 at 2:30 PM
6A Boys at West Memphis High School:
Jonesboro plays the winner of El Dorado and Jacksonville on 3/1 at 5:30 PM
1A Girls at Morrilton High School:
Mammoth Spring plays Ouachita on 2/28 at 7 PM
Bay plays Kingston on 3/1 at 4 PM
2A Girls at White County Central High School:
Earle plays the winner of Poyen and Hackett on 3/1 at 7 PM
Marmaduke plays Westside on 3/1 at 1 PM
3A Girls at Drew Central High School:
Harding Academy plays Prescott on 2/27 at 1 PM
Hoxie plays Charleston on 2/28 at 4 PM
Riverside plays Lamar on 2/28 at 7 PM
Mountain View plays Elkins on 2/27 at 7 PM
Melbourne plays Two Rivers on 2/28 at 1 PM
Bald Knob plays Junction City on 3/1 at 4 PM
4A Girls at Brookland High School:
Riverview plays the winner of Gravette and Ashdown on 3/2 at 7 PM
5A Girls at Maumelle High School:
Batesville plays Beebe on 2/28 at 4 PM
Paragould plays Parkview on 2/28 at 7 PM
Nettleton plays Sylvan Hills on 2/27 at 7 PM
GCT plays Little Rock Christian Academy on 2/28 at 1 PM
6A Girls at West Memphis High School:
Jonesboro plays Siloam Springs on 2/28 at 4 PM
