Region 8 teams in State Tournament

1A Boys at Morrilton High School:

Bay plays winner of County Line and Wonderview on 2/27 at 8:30 PM

Armorel plays Deer on 3/1 at 5:30 PM

Rector plays Woodlawn on 2/26 at 11:30 AM

Izard County plays TBA on 2/28

2A Boys at White County Central High School:

EPC plays England on 2/28 at 2:30 PM

Earle plays the winner of Harmony Grove and Jacksonville Lighthouse on 3/1 at 8:30 PM

Marked Tree plays Quitman on 3/1 at 2:30 PM

3A Boys at Drew Central High School:

Harding Academy plays Junction City on 2/27 at 2:30 PM

Manila plays Jessieville on 2/28 at 5:30 PM

Rivercrest plays Charleston on 2/28 at 8:30 PM

Osceola plays Elkins on 2/27 at 8:30 PM

Tuckerman plays Drew Central on 3/1 at 2:30 PM

4A Boys at Brookland High School:

Southside plays the winner of Pea Ridge and Dumas on 3/1 at 5:30 PM

Westside plays Booneville on 2/28 at 5:30 PM

Riverview plays Warren on 2/28 at 8:30 PM

5A Boys at Maumelle High School:

Blytheville plays Little Rock Christian Academy on 2/28 at 5:30 PM

Nettleton play Parkview on 2/28 at 8:30 PM

Valley View plays Fair on 2/27 at 8:30 PM

Wynne plays Mills University Studies on 2/28 at 2:30 PM

6A Boys at West Memphis High School:

Jonesboro plays the winner of El Dorado and Jacksonville on 3/1 at 5:30 PM

1A Girls at Morrilton High School:

Mammoth Spring plays Ouachita on 2/28 at 7 PM

Bay plays Kingston on 3/1 at 4 PM

2A Girls at White County Central High School:

Earle plays the winner of Poyen and Hackett on 3/1 at 7 PM

Marmaduke plays Westside on 3/1 at 1 PM

3A Girls at Drew Central High School:

Harding Academy plays Prescott on 2/27 at 1 PM

Hoxie plays Charleston on 2/28 at 4 PM

Riverside plays Lamar on 2/28 at 7 PM

Mountain View plays Elkins on 2/27 at 7 PM

Melbourne plays Two Rivers on 2/28 at 1 PM

Bald Knob plays Junction City on 3/1 at 4 PM

4A Girls at Brookland High School:

Riverview plays the winner of Gravette and Ashdown on 3/2 at 7 PM

5A Girls at Maumelle High School:

Batesville plays Beebe on 2/28 at 4 PM

Paragould plays Parkview on 2/28 at 7 PM

Nettleton plays Sylvan Hills on 2/27 at 7 PM

GCT plays Little Rock Christian Academy on 2/28 at 1 PM

6A Girls at West Memphis High School:

Jonesboro plays Siloam Springs on 2/28 at 4 PM