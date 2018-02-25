Tornado brings 115 mph winds through region

According to the National Weather Service, the storms from Saturday night produced a tornado "with up to EF2 damage or estimated winds up to 115 mph."

The storms, which started southwest of Knobel and went through Malden, Mo. brought heavy winds and damaged multiple homes in the county. Most of the damage along the path of the tornado was an EF-1 (around 95 mph) or less, authorities said.

One person was killed in Clay County, while homes were destroyed in Malden, officials said in a preliminary damage survey.

