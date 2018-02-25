Man tries to save person killed during EF1 tornado

A man tried to save the Clay County resident who died during an EF1 tornado on Saturday night.

Jimmy Sweaney said he was with Albert Charles Foster during the final moments of his life.

Sweaney wasn't even supposed to be near the mobile home when the tornado hit. He said he was in the Knobel area to deliver some bad news to his family.

"I went, left here to go tell my brother and them that I got lung cancer," Sweaney said.

After this, a second stop led him to be minutes behind the tornado.

"It was hailing raining, got down there to Knobel Y and transformers started blowing, telephone poles going down," he said.

While he was driving he noticed a mobile home had been destroyed and he feared someone was in the home.

"If there's a man in there and he's hurt, why not try to get to him," he said.

Sweaney and a Clay County sheriff's deputy ran towards the home and tried to help free the man trapped by debris.

"Deputy shined the light until I could get in there and I dug and dug and dug," he said. "I just couldn't get the man out of there."

He said the hearing Foster's last breath still haunts him.

"I wasn't going to leave the man that's just it, but losing the man it's the hardest thing," he said. "It's going to stick with me for a long time."

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.