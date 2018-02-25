Clay Co. woman's home nearly destroyed by tornado - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Clay Co. woman's home nearly destroyed by tornado

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
MCDOUGAL, AR (KAIT) -

A Clay County woman is thankful to be alive after an EF1 tornado nearly destroyed her home.

Frances Parrish said she was home when the tornado ripped through the McDougal area.

"I wasn't sure if it was really happening or if I was just imagining that this house was moving around," she said.

It wasn't her imagination, her home was blown off it's foundation.

"The front door blew open," she said. "So, I ran over to close it and stuff was just flying everywhere through the air."

The tornado demolished her storage shed and ripped off the majority of her roof.

"I have to say I shed a few tears because it looked a lot worse this morning than it did last night," she said.

Parrish said 19 years ago her family dealt with worse circumstances on the same property when severe weather leveled her in-law's house.  

She said she is moving to another home and will not be moving back ever again.

She was not injured during the tornado and said she's thankful to be alive.

"It's a feeling if you haven't went through it, you cannot describe it," Parrish said. "We are blessed I don't have to think, I know."

  • 2 arrested after gun, drugs, cash found during search

    Two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Trumann.

    Disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Chapter are responding after the Feb. 24 tornado. 

    Earle police officer killed in crash

    An Earle police officer died early Sunday in a car crash, according to a post on Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen's Facebook page. 

