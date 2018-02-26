Jonesboro Public Schools hosts Tech Expo

Technology is inextricably tied to education. But many parents, school patrons and community members might be surprised to see all the technology at work in area schools today. That's why Jonesboro Public Schools will host a Tech Expo at The Academies at Jonesboro High School.

The annual event, happening on Monday, Feb. 26, is open to the public to showcase different high tech applications at work in Jonesboro Public Schools. It will be held in The Academies at JHS from 6 to 8 p.m.

Front and center for the expo are robots built by the JHS Robotics Team. The team participates in a Vex Robotics competition every year.

"Vex Robotics is a massive company based out of Texas," Ethan Webb, a member of the JHS Robotics Team said. "They create a game around the country every year for everyone to involve in. As they give certain criteria, we can have only so much of this or so much of that. And so we have to design our robots according to that."

The robots are constructed using specific pieces and built entirely from scratch. Each robot bears a number.

"This is 99402B. This is one of our top bots right now," Webb explained. "We’ve got functional lifts. So this will actually take these red mobile goals."

He points to what looks like small yellow and red traffic cones.

"So we move them around this 12-foot field. And we have to score them in specific zones to get more points," Webb explained about the competition.

"You can expect to see many uses of technology from around the district," explained Leighton Stout, another member of the JHS Robotics Team. "The first 500 people in attendance will get a pair of free earbuds."

Stout went on to explain that uses of technology from around the district will be highlighted throughout The Academies at JHS building. However, the JHS robots are part of a few other robotics programs from some of the elementary schools.

"They move, pick up things and perform tasks," Stout said. "There will also be 50 different booths for parents and students to take a look at during the evening."

The JHS library will feature a makerspace area where students and visitors can build and create.

JHS Robotics Team members displaying robots at KAIT were Leighton Stout, Ethan Webb, Exavier Brunson, Sheltwon Warren, Jason Drum and Carolyn Seglem.