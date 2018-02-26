Jonesboro Public Schools hosts Tech Expo - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro Public Schools hosts Tech Expo

JHS Robotics Team members demonstrate robots that are used in competition. (Source: KAIT-TV) JHS Robotics Team members demonstrate robots that are used in competition. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Robots are able to extend and grab hold of objects. (Source: KAIT-TV) Robots are able to extend and grab hold of objects. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Robots designed by JHS Robotics Team will be on display at Tech Expo happening at The Academies at JHS. (Source: KAIT-TV) Robots designed by JHS Robotics Team will be on display at Tech Expo happening at The Academies at JHS. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Technology is inextricably tied to education. But many parents, school patrons and community members might be surprised to see all the technology at work in area schools today. That's why Jonesboro Public Schools will host a Tech Expo at The Academies at Jonesboro High School.

The annual event, happening on Monday, Feb. 26, is open to the public to showcase different high tech applications at work in Jonesboro Public Schools. It will be held in The Academies at JHS from 6 to 8 p.m.

Front and center for the expo are robots built by the JHS Robotics Team. The team participates in a Vex Robotics competition every year.

"Vex Robotics is a massive company based out of Texas," Ethan Webb, a member of the JHS Robotics Team said. "They create a game around the country every year for everyone to involve in. As they give certain criteria, we can have only so much of this or so much of that. And so we have to design our robots according to that."  

The robots are constructed using specific pieces and built entirely from scratch. Each robot bears a number.

"This is 99402B. This is one of our top bots right now," Webb explained. "We’ve got functional lifts. So this will actually take these red mobile goals."

He points to what looks like small yellow and red traffic cones.

"So we move them around this 12-foot field. And we have to score them in specific zones to get more points," Webb explained about the competition.

"You can expect to see many uses of technology from around the district," explained Leighton Stout, another member of the JHS Robotics Team. "The first 500 people in attendance will get a pair of free earbuds."

Stout went on to explain that uses of technology from around the district will be highlighted throughout The Academies at JHS building. However, the JHS robots are part of a few other robotics programs from some of the elementary schools.

"They move, pick up things and perform tasks," Stout said. "There will also be 50 different booths for parents and students to take a look at during the evening."

The JHS library will feature a makerspace area where students and visitors can build and create.

JHS Robotics Team members displaying robots at KAIT were Leighton Stout, Ethan Webb, Exavier Brunson, Sheltwon Warren, Jason Drum and Carolyn Seglem.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police: Man arrested at hotel seeking sex with teen girl

    Police: Man arrested at hotel seeking sex with teen girl

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:41 AM EST2018-02-26 15:41:13 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-02-26 17:05:34 GMT

    A Greene County man is in jail after police say he sent lewd images and requests to a teenage girl. The teen turned out to be investigators who eventually arrested him.

    A Greene County man is in jail after police say he sent lewd images and requests to a teenage girl. The teen turned out to be investigators who eventually arrested him.

  • 2 arrested after gun, drugs, cash found during search

    2 arrested after gun, drugs, cash found during search

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-02-26 16:38:41 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:50 AM EST2018-02-26 16:50:47 GMT
    (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)

    Two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Trumann.

    Two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Trumann.

  • American Red Cross sets up shelter in Malden, MO

    American Red Cross sets up shelter in Malden, MO

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:24 AM EST2018-02-26 16:24:54 GMT
    An EF2 tornado ripped through Malden, MO on Saturday, Feb. 24.(Source: cNews)An EF2 tornado ripped through Malden, MO on Saturday, Feb. 24.(Source: cNews)

    Disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Chapter are responding after the Feb. 24 tornado. 

    Disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Chapter are responding after the Feb. 24 tornado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly