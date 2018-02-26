Flood water not receding alarms North Little Rock neighborhood

A neighborhood in North Little Rock pleads for help after massive flooding has submerged their neighborhood.

The neighborhood is in the Valentine Road and South Eastern Avenue area of North Little Rock.

According to KARK, some of the residents are staying in hotels because water is still in their homes.

Henry Harris said, "I don't know why it's not going down though. It's not going down and it's just heartbreaking, you know. I don't know why it's not going down. All this trash and it's just heartbreaking."

Neighbors say flooding isn't necessarily a new concept for them with storms like Arkansas saw Saturday.

But what is alarming them is just how long the water is sticking around and not moving.

