Woman seriously injured after multiple vehicle wreck

A Kennett woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 8 a.m., Saturday, a car driven by 22-year-old Shynyece Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana was traveling south on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

Smith ran off the road and struck a cable barrier.

The responding officer reported that a tractor-trailer slowed down and was hit by a vehicle driven by35-year-old Jason Phillips of Kennett. Phillips then struck a fourth vehicle.

Phillips and his passenger, 34-year-old Jessica Jones were taken to a Cape Girardeau, Missouri, hospital. Phillips was treated for moderate injuries.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.