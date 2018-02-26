Woman seriously injured after multiple vehicle wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman seriously injured after multiple vehicle wreck

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Kennett woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 8 a.m., Saturday, a car driven by 22-year-old Shynyece Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana was traveling south on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

Smith ran off the road and struck a cable barrier.

The responding officer reported that a tractor-trailer slowed down and was hit by a vehicle driven by35-year-old Jason Phillips of Kennett. Phillips then struck a fourth vehicle.

Phillips and his passenger, 34-year-old Jessica Jones were taken to a Cape Girardeau, Missouri, hospital. Phillips was treated for moderate injuries.

