Man killed in crash after losing control on flooded highway

High water on roads led to a crash that killed a Pocahontas man.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Jeffery C. Richardson, 57, was driving his Ford pickup truck west on State Highway 226 in Jackson County Sunday night.

Around 5:45 p.m., the man came across water on the road, lost control of his truck, crossed the center line, crossed back, then drove off the road, and into a ditch.

The truck rolled up on the passenger side, crashed into a utility pole, and stopped upside down in a ditch full of water.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has had Highway 226 south of Swifton closed since Wednesday night because of high water, which affected 6.5 miles of that highway.

