Child's life spared from rare disease: Jordan previews her speci

Child's life spared from rare disease: Jordan previews her special report on GMR8

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

A child's life spared all because of one parent's loss.

The child's parents fought to help save others from a rare disease that took their child's life way too soon.

Jordan Howington previews her special report on GMR8.

