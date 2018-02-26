Man describes trying to save another man during deadly storms on - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man describes trying to save another man during deadly storms on GMR8

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

A Clay County man held onto another man as he took his last breath unable to save him during a weekend of deadly storms.

Hear from him and get a view of the damage on GMR8.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly