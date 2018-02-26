House damaged by fire in Craighead Co., no injuries reported - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

House damaged by fire in Craighead Co., no injuries reported

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Crews from Craighead and Greene County were called to the scene of a residential fire in Goobertown Monday morning.

According to Jonesboro E911, the fire was reported in the 100-block of Craighead County Road 960 just off Highway 49.

Brookland and Greene County Fire Departments were called to put out the fire around 6 a.m.

Brookland Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Reece tells Region 8 News no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The homeowners were out-of-town when the fire happened.

When crews arrived, the flames were over the roof. Reece says the roof eventually fell in.

