House damaged by fire in Craighead Co., no injuries reported

Crews from Craighead and Greene County were called to the scene of a residential fire in Goobertown Monday morning.

According to Jonesboro E911, the fire was reported in the 100-block of Craighead County Road 960 just off Highway 49.

Brookland and Greene County Fire Departments were called to put out the fire around 6 a.m.

Brookland Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Reece tells Region 8 News no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The homeowners were out-of-town when the fire happened.

When crews arrived, the flames were over the roof. Reece says the roof eventually fell in.

