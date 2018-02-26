Olympic bronze medal coming home to the Natural State

An Olympic athlete from Arkansas is bringing home more than just memories of competing on the world stage.

Dominik Maerki, 27, who lives in Fayetteville won bronze in curling for team Switzerland.

He is the only Olympic athlete with Arkansas ties to bring home a medal from PyeongChang.

Though Maerki didn't play for the home team, he'll surely celebrate his victory with friends in Northwest Arkansas.

After the curling events closed Sunday night, Maerki celebrated with his team as they beat the three-time defending champions Canada by a score of 7-5.

To hear from Maerki on his big win go to KARK's website to find this story.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.