Fake nurse accused of pick-pocketing the elderly

Two women accused of stealing from the elderly have been arrested in Poinsett County.

According to a Facebook post by the Marked Tree Police Department, Cassandra Henry, 46, wore a teal-colored set of scrubs to impersonate a home health nurse and knocked on doors.

She justified the house call by telling victims she had been trying to contact a client in the area, but couldn't get them to answer.

Henry would then ask to use the phone and would also ask for something to drink.

While the victims were distracted, police stated Henry grabbed their purses, thank the victims for their time, and then left. The purses had credit cards, IDs, and other personal items.

Police said Henry and Tiffany Upkins, 37, then bought money cards with the credit cards.

Henry struck twice in Marked Tree. However, police believe they may have been responsible for thefts in other areas.

They were both arrested shortly after their second theft in Marked Tree.

Upkins has a $100,000 cash bond set and Henry has a $200,000 cash bond set.

They’ve both been charged with residential burglary, theft of property, criminal trespassing, purse snatching, and obstructing governmental operations.

Upkins also faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana.

If you think you are a victim to these suspects, MTPD says to contact your local authorities.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.