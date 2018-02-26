Metallica tour to make a stop in Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Metallica tour to make a stop in Arkansas

(Source: Verizon Arena) (Source: Verizon Arena)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

Heavy metal is coming to the Natural State next year.

The Verizon Arena announced Monday that Metallica is bringing their WorldWired Tour to North Little Rock on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets priced at $65 and $135 will go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Applicable service charges may apply and there is a four ticket purchase limit per household.

Fans can buy tickets at the Verizon Arena box office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

