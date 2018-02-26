Experts urge to 'shop around' rising prescription drug costs

Does the price of your prescription drug make you sick? Many patients are seeing huge jumps in their drug prices.

In 2017, medication expenses rose nearly six times the rate of inflation.

These climbing drug prices are leaving millions of Americans with some tough choices, like food or medication?

Lisa Gill of Consumer Reports recommends asking a pharmacist because you may find a better price just around the corner.

"By contract they're not allowed to give you the lowest price unless you ask," Gill said. "So you have to say, 'What's the lowest possible price you can offer if I didn't use my insurance?'"

Click here for some potentially life-saving tips.

