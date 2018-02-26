Police: Man arrested at hotel seeking sex with teen girl - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Man arrested at hotel seeking sex with teen girl

Stephen Nix (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Stephen Nix (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Greene County man is in jail after police say he sent lewd images and requests to a teenage girl. The teen turned out to be investigators who eventually arrested him.

A news release from Jonesboro police states investigators arrested 25-year-old Stephen Nix of Delaplaine.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Division (ICAC) of the Jonesboro Police Department was contacted by the Trumann Police Department about a subject that contacted what he believed to be a 15-year-old female using social media.

The investigators used the social media account to engage in a conversation with Nix for over two days.

"Nix sent what he believed was a 15-year-old female numerous nude videos and pictures of himself using the social media account," JPD stated.

He also began to make multiple requests to meet the girl. Police stated it was "clear that he wished to have a sexual encounter" with the girl.

While still posing as the teen, investigators agreed to meet with Nix at a Jonesboro hotel. Nix, according to police, drove about an hour to come to Jonesboro.

He was arrested by officers with the JPD ICAC and Street Crimes Unit as well as the Trumann Police Department.

Nix is charged with internet stalking of a child (Class Y felony), computer child pornography (Class B felony), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He is in the Craighead County Jail and will have a probable hearing Monday.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

