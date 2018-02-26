Police: Man arrested at hotel seeking 'violent sexual encounters" with teen girl

A Greene County man is in jail after police say he sent lewd images to a teenage girl and told her he was "fantasizing about engaging in very violent sexual encounters" with her."

Stephen Craig Nix, 25, of Delaplaine is accused of internet stalking of a child and computer child pornography.

On Feb. 22, Sgt. Brandon King with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division (ICAC) was contacted by a Trumann police detective regarding an adult male soliciting a 15-year-old female via Facebook Messenger.

After being provided the victim’s login credentials, Sgt. King began to chat as the girl.

“Throughout the messages Nix repeatedly sent nude photos of himself, videos of himself masturbating, and stated that he was fantasizing about engaging in very violent sexual encounters with the 15-year-old girl,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

After agreeing to meet Feb. 23 at a Jonesboro hotel, police said he needed someone to drive him and “asked the child victim to give him $20 to give to someone for gas money.”

At the agreed upon hour, officers stopped Nix outside the hotel room “where he believed the child to be,” the affidavit said.

At first, Nix reportedly attempted to resist arrest but was taken into custody. During a search, police reported finding 3.6 grams of marijuana in his pants pocket.

During an interview with investigators, Nix reportedly admitted to sending the messages, photos, and videos to the underage girl and bringing the marijuana, but said he did not intend to have sex with her.

On Monday, Feb. 26, Nix appeared in video court before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with with internet stalking of a child (Class Y felony), computer child pornography (Class B felony), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Nix is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a March 30 appearance in circuit court.

The judge also issued a no-contact order with the girl and her family.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.