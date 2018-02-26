2 arrested after gun, drugs, cash found during search - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2 arrested after gun, drugs, cash found during search

(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Trumann.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder stated in a news release Monday his office and the Trumann Police Department executed the warrant at 409 Mildred Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

An undisclosed amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and over $425 dollars were seized at the residence, according to the sheriff.

The following suspects were arrested on various charges:

  • Clarence Edward Mason, 25, of Trumann - charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver (felony), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)
  • Cansas Easter, 23, of Trumann - charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver (felony), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)

Both are in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

