Juvenile arrested following GCT threat

Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested a juvenile accused of making threats against a school.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible school shooting threat made against the Greene County Tech School District.

Investigators seized two telephones for forensic examination, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

Enough information was obtained from the phones, the post said, to make an arrest.

The juvenile suspect is being held on two felony counts awaiting a court date.

The sheriff’s office said the matter is still under investigation.

“We would like the public to know that any and all threats will be taken seriously and investigated as such,” the post concluded. “Anyone charged will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The sheriff's office credited the Jonesboro Police Department in assisting with the forensic exam.

