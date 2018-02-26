Marijuana cultivation groups await Arkansas license reveal



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission plans to announce the first five groups that will be allowed to legally grow medical cannabis, but potential growers don't know what to make of the reveal.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the commission is expected to announce the groups on Tuesday.



The reveal is a major step toward getting the drug to qualifying patients after residents approved a state constitutional amendment in 2016 that legalizes medical cannabis.



The medical marijuana community's excitement is tempered by uncertainty after state Supreme Court ruled last month that Arkansas and its agencies can't be sued in court, casting doubt on legal options for unsuccessful applicants.



Commissioners reviewed 95 applications for growing centers. The cost to submit an application is $15,000. Those who get licenses owe an additional $100,000.



