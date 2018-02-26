Arkansas casino measure would expand gambling at tracks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A proposal to legalize casinos in Arkansas has been revised to allow expanded gambling at a greyhound track and horse track that already offer video poker and other electronic games.

Driving Arkansas Forward submitted its proposed constitutional amendment to the state attorney general's office, which had rejected an earlier version of the proposal. The AG must certify the measure's wording before the group can begin gathering signatures to try and place it on the November ballot.

The proposal would allow four casinos in Arkansas. Two of them would be allowed at or near the Oaklawn horse track in Hot Springs and at the Southland greyhound track in West Memphis. Both tracks have previously opposed casino ballot measures.

The other casinos would be allowed in Pope and Jefferson counties.

