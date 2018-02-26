Police chase ends with deputies finding a stabbing victim

A late night domestic call leads police on a chase ending with investigators finding the passenger in the suspect's car suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a domestic 911 call around the Supply, Arkansas area.

When deputies arrived, they say Jeffery Eubanks took off in a car, leading police in a chase where speeds reached over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies were able to finally deploy a spike strip that got all four tires of Eubank's car bringing it to a stop.

When deputies approached the car, Eubanks was taken into custody, but police say his passenger, Thomas Hufstedler, was suffering from multiple stab wounds and had to be airlifted to Memphis.

Deputies say Thomas is now in recovery at the Med in Memphis.

The investigation into why Eubanks ran is still under investigation.

Randolph County authorities, Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police department, and Ripley County, Missouri law enforcement all helped during the pursuit.

