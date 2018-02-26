One suspect arrested after vehicle shooting, police searching for second

Sheriff's investigators arrested one man and are searching for another after a vehicle was shot. The investigation led to police finding drugs and a gun.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts states in a news release a 911 call was placed Friday for an "altercation between several male subjects on White Horse Mountain Road." The caller reported multiple gunshots.

Investigators learned Marvin Brown and Joshua Miller approached another man driving on the road close to Brown's house and a fight took place.

During the altercation, Counts states multiple shots were fired and one round struck the victim's vehicle.

While officers spoke with the victim, other officers found the suspect's vehicle in Brown's driveway.

Officers spoke with Brown who became belligerent and fought officers, according to the sheriff. He was arrested and taken to the Sharp County Jail.

Later, a search warrant was obtained for Brown's house.

Counts says officers found "over a pound of marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, a pistol, and numerous rounds of various ammunition" during the search.

Brown is being held pending the filing of formal charges for felony aggravated assault, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Miller fled the scene before officers arrived. A probable cause affidavit is being prepared for his arrest.

The Third Judicial Drug Task Force, Cherokee Village Police Department, Highland Police Department and Ash Flat Police Department aided in the investigation.

