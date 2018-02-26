John Fogerty and ZZ Top announce 'Blues and Bayous' tour

John Fogerty and ZZ Top are bringing their “Blues & Bayous Tour” to both the Memphis and St. Louis areas this June.

The tour will play on June 16 in Southaven, MS, at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove. Then the groups move up the river to Maryland Heights, MO, on June 17, playing in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Regular ticket sales begin on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. and "presale' tickets available on February 27.

Click or tap here for more details about the tour.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.