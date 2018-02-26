Crews survey damage, work to fix roads in Clay County following - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews survey damage, work to fix roads in Clay County following storms

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Crews in Clay County spent their Monday continuing to survey damage to homes and repair roads following an EF1 tornado Saturday night.

According to Clay County Judge Mike Patterson, several roads sustained damage and were washed out due to the heavy rain that fell throughout last week, including Saturday's storms.

Patterson said he's now working with FEMA to receive funding for the county.

"We've turned the paperwork in to be a disaster area because of the different damages we've had," Patterson said. "So, I think we fall into the category without any problems with the damage that we've had done."

Patterson asked residents to be patient with road crews and to be cautious while they drive around the county this week.

He added the county will work fast to get damaged roads and school bus routes back up and running for area school districts.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Student arrested after shotgun found in vehicle

    Student arrested after shotgun found in vehicle

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-02-27 02:42:02 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-02-27 03:08:15 GMT
    (Source: Southside School District via Facebook)(Source: Southside School District via Facebook)
    (Source: Southside School District via Facebook)(Source: Southside School District via Facebook)

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

  • Crews rush to fix roads as water recedes

    Crews rush to fix roads as water recedes

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:53 PM EST2018-02-27 02:53:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-02-27 03:04:38 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Road crews in Cross County are trying to keep up with the receding flood waters so they can get the roads drivable again.

    Road crews in Cross County are trying to keep up with the receding flood waters so they can get the roads drivable again.

  • Sheriff warns drivers not to go around barricades after deadly crash

    Sheriff warns drivers not to go around barricades after deadly crash

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-02-27 02:43:08 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-02-27 03:02:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With more rain forecasted for Region 8 this week, already flooded roads could get even worse, which has law enforcement warning drivers not to go around barricades.

    With more rain forecasted for Region 8 this week, already flooded roads could get even worse, which has law enforcement warning drivers not to go around barricades.

    •   
Powered by Frankly