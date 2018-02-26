Crews survey damage, work to fix roads in Clay County following storms

Crews in Clay County spent their Monday continuing to survey damage to homes and repair roads following an EF1 tornado Saturday night.

According to Clay County Judge Mike Patterson, several roads sustained damage and were washed out due to the heavy rain that fell throughout last week, including Saturday's storms.

Patterson said he's now working with FEMA to receive funding for the county.

"We've turned the paperwork in to be a disaster area because of the different damages we've had," Patterson said. "So, I think we fall into the category without any problems with the damage that we've had done."

Patterson asked residents to be patient with road crews and to be cautious while they drive around the county this week.

He added the county will work fast to get damaged roads and school bus routes back up and running for area school districts.

