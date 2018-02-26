Student charged after shotgun found in vehicle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Student charged after shotgun found in vehicle

(Source: Southside School District via Facebook) (Source: Southside School District via Facebook)
SOUTHSIDE, AR (KAIT) -

A student at the Southside School District was arrested and is now facing a felony charge after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

According to a news release posted on the Southside School District’s Facebook page, a school employee received information on Feb. 22 that a student had a shotgun in his vehicle on campus.

A threat was not made toward the school.

That employee alerted the school resource officers and administration.

The shotgun was secured and the student was removed from campus by law enforcement.

The student remains in custody, according to the post made on Monday.

Tuesday, Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said the student is charged with possessing a firearm on school property, a class B felony. 

The Southside School District issued the following statement:

"Southside School continued working in collaboration with local law enforcement officers to complete a full investigation. As this investigation has concluded over the weekend and formal charges are being filed this morning, I wanted to share with our Southside families first. No threat was received; the student and shotgun were removed from campus. As a school, we will pursue all educational and legal actions to ensure the safety of our students and school."

