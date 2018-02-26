Sheriff warns drivers not to go around barricades after deadly crash

With more rain forecasted for Region 8 this week, already flooded roads could get even worse, which has law enforcement warning drivers not to go around barricades.

In Jackson County, there are several county roads underwater as well as parts of Highways 226 and 224.

On Sunday evening, a man went around one of those road closed signs on Highway 226.

“He hit a patch of water and ended up hydroplaning and unfortunately lost his life,” Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said.

The man lost control of his truck, ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and landed upside down in a ditch full of water.

“Which could have been avoided had he just heeded the warnings,” Lucas said.

The sheriff said many times you can’t tell how deep the water is until you are out in it.

“A lot of people don't understand it just takes a very little amount of water to hydroplane a vehicle,” Lucas said. “The wreck we had last night, the water was maybe three inches deep. You know, a lot of people think well three inches of water is nothing but three inches of water will move a vehicle.”

Lucas said almost every year they work at least one death from people driving through high waters.

He said the inconvenience of finding another route is worth it when it comes to your life being put in danger.

“There’s no sense in taking a chance,” he said.

