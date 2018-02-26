Sheriff warns drivers not to go around barricades after deadly c - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff warns drivers not to go around barricades after deadly crash

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

With more rain forecasted for Region 8 this week, already flooded roads could get even worse, which has law enforcement warning drivers not to go around barricades.

In Jackson County, there are several county roads underwater as well as parts of Highways 226 and 224.

On Sunday evening, a man went around one of those road closed signs on Highway 226.

“He hit a patch of water and ended up hydroplaning and unfortunately lost his life,” Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said.

The man lost control of his truck, ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and landed upside down in a ditch full of water.

“Which could have been avoided had he just heeded the warnings,” Lucas said.

The sheriff said many times you can’t tell how deep the water is until you are out in it.

“A lot of people don't understand it just takes a very little amount of water to hydroplane a vehicle,” Lucas said. “The wreck we had last night, the water was maybe three inches deep. You know, a lot of people think well three inches of water is nothing but three inches of water will move a vehicle.”

Lucas said almost every year they work at least one death from people driving through high waters.

He said the inconvenience of finding another route is worth it when it comes to your life being put in danger.

“There’s no sense in taking a chance,” he said. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Student arrested after shotgun found in vehicle

    Student arrested after shotgun found in vehicle

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-02-27 02:42:02 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-02-27 03:08:15 GMT
    (Source: Southside School District via Facebook)(Source: Southside School District via Facebook)
    (Source: Southside School District via Facebook)(Source: Southside School District via Facebook)

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

  • Crews rush to fix roads as water recedes

    Crews rush to fix roads as water recedes

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:53 PM EST2018-02-27 02:53:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-02-27 03:04:38 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Road crews in Cross County are trying to keep up with the receding flood waters so they can get the roads drivable again.

    Road crews in Cross County are trying to keep up with the receding flood waters so they can get the roads drivable again.

  • Sheriff warns drivers not to go around barricades after deadly crash

    Sheriff warns drivers not to go around barricades after deadly crash

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-02-27 02:43:08 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-02-27 03:02:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With more rain forecasted for Region 8 this week, already flooded roads could get even worse, which has law enforcement warning drivers not to go around barricades.

    With more rain forecasted for Region 8 this week, already flooded roads could get even worse, which has law enforcement warning drivers not to go around barricades.

    •   
Powered by Frankly