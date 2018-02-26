Crews rush to fix roads as water recedes

Road crews in Cross County are trying to keep up with the receding flood waters so they can get the roads drivable again.

Cross County Judge Donnie Sanders said they started running all of their graters Monday morning and driving down every road that had been flooded.

Many of those roads were washed out.

“In a lot of places the gravel will be gone, in a lot of places it will be cut through the roadway and it'll be dangerous in some instances,” Sanders said. “So, that's what we do as soon as it gets down where we can see the roadway.”

Sanders said his crews fixed six washed out roads Monday.

He said making sure the roads are safe for residents is their goal.

“The main thing that we look at is safe conditions to get those emergency vehicles to people or so they can get out and get to the hospital or get to work or whatever but emergencies are the things we look at first,” Sanders said.

They will continue to fix as many roads as they can before the next round of rain moves in on Tuesday night.

Right now, there are still some roads in Cross County that are submerged.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.