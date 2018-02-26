Cherry Valley family picking up pieces after storm destroys home

One family in Cherry Valley said their home was destroyed following Saturday's storms.

Homeowner Keith Thomas said the entire roof was nearly ripped off.

A half-mile debris field stretches out into a nearby field.

Thomas said they were at the lake at the time when they got the call from their son, who was told by neighbors of what had happened.

Thomas said most of his valuables were saved and he owes the community for their effort.

"They were just getting antique furniture put up where it wouldn't get wet and just getting pictures off the walls and stuff like that," Thomas said. "If it hadn't been for neighbors we would have lost a lot of furniture."

Thomas and his family, like so many others, are now cleaning up the mess left behind by the storms while waiting for insurance adjusters to assess the damage.

He said while they've lived in the home since 1978, they don't plan to repair it.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.