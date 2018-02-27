Gun range owner files to run for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A cable news commentator and gun rights advocate who declared her gun firing range "Muslim-free" has filed paperwork to challenge Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the May primary for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Jan Morgan of Hot Springs was among the candidates who filed at the state Capitol on Monday for state and federal office in Arkansas.

Morgan is mounting a longshot bid to unseat Hutchinson, who she has tried to portray as insufficiently conservative.

Hutchinson filed last week to run for a second term. Jared Henderson, the former head of an education nonprofit, is the only Democrat who has announced for governor and plans to file on Tuesday.

The one-week filing period in Arkansas ends Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.