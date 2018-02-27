Officer shot, but bullet-resistant vest saved him

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County police officer's bullet-resistant vest is being credited with saving him after he was shot during a confrontation with a man officers were trying to arrest.

The officer was part of a U.S. Marshals task force that went to the property Monday to arrest 40-year-old William Watson Jr. after he failed to show up for sentencing on a felony domestic assault case.

Watson, who was in the front yard wearing body armor, fired at the officers when they arrived, a St. Louis County spokesman said.

Two officers, including the injured man, returned fire. Watson escaped and a tactical team was called in. They later found Watson dead in a carport on the property.

The injured officer, who has 10 years of law enforcement experience, was treated and released from a hospital.

