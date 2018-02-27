Jan Morgan won't endorse governor if he wins primary - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jan Morgan won't endorse governor if he wins primary

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

The new Republican candidate for Arkansas governor believes she wouldn’t be running if Governor Asa Hutchinson was ‘actually conservative’.

Jan Morgan officially filed paperwork to challenge Hutchinson in the May primary on Monday.

In an interview with KATV, Morgan said she wants to shrink the size of the government something she believes conservatives should strive for.

“You look at how much your government is spending, under our current leadership, under Asa's term, he has increased spending every single year," Morgan said.

Morgan also said she won’t endorse Hutchinson if he defeats her in the primary elections.

To read more about the interview and hear Morgan’s stance on taxes, click here.

